Bharti Singh definitely brings laughter and joy wherever she goes! She frequently engages in fun conversations with the paparazzi whenever she is spotted at events or other occasions. Like every other time, when Bharti was spotted in the city she interacted with the media and also shared her well wishes for comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui for his second marriage.

Bharti Singh extends wishes to Munawar Faruqui for his second marriage

Bharti, spreading smiles as always, was seen engaging with the media in the city. She even distributed water to the paparazzi, showcasing her caring nature.

When asked about the Bigg Boss 17 winner’s second wedding, Bharti expressed her genuine happiness for Munawar Faruqui and his new journey with Mehzabeen Coatwala. She shared, "Congratulations for the new life, for the new journey. May god bless you!"

Amidst her interaction with the media, The comedian and host showered her best wishes upon comedian Munawar Faruqui for his marriage. With grace and sincerity, she extended her heartfelt congratulations to Munawar for embarking on this new chapter of his life. Bharti, who is no stranger to marital bliss herself, expressed her happiness for Munawar's second wedding while talking about how she juggles her own maternal duties.

Dressed in a elegant black chikankari cotton kurta, Bharti exuded charm with minimal makeup, earrings, and a bindi, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

About Munawar Faruqui's wedding

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, attended by a select group of 100 guests and family members. Following their wedding, the couple hosted a reception at the ITC Maratha Ballroom in Mumbai. Guests were kindly requested not to bring their phones to the event.

For those unfamiliar, Mehzabeen Coatwala is a renowned celebrity makeup artist who has worked with notable personalities in the entertainment industry, including Dhanashree Verma during her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh kickstarted her career as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, she has appeared in several hit shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Circus, and The Kapil Sharma Show, among others.

In her personal life, she is happily married to screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple embraced parenthood in 2022, welcoming their first child, whom they affectionately named Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, lovingly referred to as Golla.

