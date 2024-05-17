Bharti Singh is one of the industry's popular comedians. She is known for her lively personality and engages in fun conversation with paparazzi whenever she is spotted. Something similar happened when she was papped in the city, and this time, Bharti was accompanied by her little son, Golla. The mother-son duo had a fun time with the paparazzi, and Golla's cutest moments stole the spotlight.

Golla calls paparazzi 'mama'

Yesterday (May 17), Bharti Singh stepped out of the house and was candidly spotted by the shutterbugs. While she had a fun conversation with the media and engaged in banters, her son Golla was also snapped. He called the paparazzi 'mama,' and the cutest moment is just too cute to miss. Bharti asked her little munchkin to ask paps to go away.

Have a look at the video:

In the video, Bharti Singh is seen dressed in casual wear. She looked pretty in a printed black tee and off-white trousers. She was also seen carrying a black purse.

Bharti Singh's recent surgery

Recently, Bharti Singh underwent gallbladder surgery and shared that she was scared and in pain as well. In her vlog, She showed the viewers the stone that was removed from her gallbladder and prayed that nobody should face such a condition in life. However, post-surgery, the Dance Deewane 4 host shared that she felt nothing as she was under anesthesia.

After returning home from the hospital, Bharti Singh was happy to meet her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and other members were excited to see her back home. Meanwhile, the comedian also talked about the anxiousness that she felt during the day she was away from her son.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh began her career as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, she has appeared in several popular shows, including Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and others.

On her personal front, she is married to screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple welcomed their first child in 2022 and named him Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, whom they lovingly call Golla.

