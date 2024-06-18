WATCH: Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh and hubby Dipak Chauhan hit the gym after returning from their romantic trip

Ever since Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan, the actress has been on cloud nine. Until a few days back, she was in Paris enjoying her honeymoon and living life to the fullest with her husband. The actress kept giving candid peeks into her romantic getaway through pictures and videos from the trip. Well, Arti has finally returned and was recently spotted in the city as she stepped out to hit the gym.

Dipak joined her at the gym, and the couple posed for the shutterbugs before beginning their fitness session, setting goals for wellness and relationship alike.

Arti Singh spotted with husband Dipak Chauhan

After returning from Paris, Arti Singh made sure not to lose grip on her fitness routine. Paparazzi captured her wearing a black outfit, which she paired with a red gym wear jacket. The Bigg Boss 13 fame did not miss out on flaunting her bangles and chooda, which had Dipak's name imprinted on it. Not only this, the Waaris actress got her name etched, too.

During the interaction with the shutterbugs, Arti could not stop blushing as they kept inquiring about her married life and husband. When a paparazzo complimented her, she responded, "Kaise achhi lag rahi hun? Main taiyar bhi nahi hun. Kaise achhi lag rahi hun (How do I look good? I am not even ready).'

The next moment, Dipak Chauhan joined her outside the gym. Initially, he did not stop for any pictures, but upon insisting, he posed for the cameras with his wife. Later, the couple headed inside and they were all smiles.

Have a look at the video here:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's honeymoon

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Arti Singh has shared a string of photos and videos from her honeymoon with Dipak. Apart from exploring the delicious cuisine of the romantic place, the couple had a fun time enjoying the exquisite locations. The Bigg Boss 13 fame also performed the love lock tradition in Paris.

On choosing Paris as her honeymoon destination, Arti said, "A couple of years ago, during my visit to Paris, I bought a lock and promised that my first ever trip abroad with my husband would be to Paris, where we would place the lock together. I believe in these things, and what could be better than visiting Paris with my partner?”

