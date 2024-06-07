WATCH: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh enjoys honeymoon in Paris with husband Dipak Chauhan; indulges in French food

Arti Singh is enjoying marital bliss and is making the most of this new phase. The Bigg Boss 13 fame who got married to Dipak Chauhan in an intimate ceremony on April 25 has flown off to the most romantic city on Earth – Paris, for her honeymoon. Taking to social media, Arti shared a glimpse of her trip, the culinary treats, and also the famous Eiffel Tower. Let’s take a look.

Arti Singh posts video of her time in Paris

On June 6, Arti Singh posted the video which begins with showing her packed suitcases, and well, one can spot five suitcases. Arti will surely prove to be a sartorial delight in the pictures from Paris. Next, she is seen chilling at the airport and showing her boarding pass.

After a few clips comes the glimpses of Paris. The Bigg Boss 13 fame is treating her taste buds well, as among many dishes, she also tried the famous French macarons. The video also shows a glimpse of the well-illuminated Eiffel Tower.

Watch the video uploaded by Arti Singh here:

Arti Singh uploaded the video with the caption, “Off to Paris (red heart emojis) hello honey can you take to the moon. Honey moon.”

Why did Arti Singh choose Paris as a honeymoon destination?

In a recent interview, Arti Singh shared that initially, she wanted time to set up her marital home, so she was not sure about the honeymoon and didn’t give it much thought. But now that everything is settled, the couple decided to honeymoon in Paris and Greece.

Talking about why the Bigg Boss 13 fame chose Paris as the honeymoon destination, she revealed a special reason. She stated, “A couple of years ago during my visit to Paris, I bought a lock and promised that my first ever trip abroad with my husband would be to Paris, where we would place the lock together. I believe in these things, and what could be better than visiting Paris with my partner?”

Arti Singh's marriage with Dipak Chauhan was arranged, but they took their time to get to know each other before taking the plunge. The two tied the knot on April 25 at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai.

