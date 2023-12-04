WATCH: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill enjoys time in Punjab; embraces hometown’s beauty

Shehnaaz Gill has earned lots of praise and stardom in the last few years. But the actress never misses an opportunity to reconnect with her native land and have fun. Shehnaaz recently dropped a video on her social media handle that shows her spending enjoyable times in Punjab. She even went to fields and huts. While the picturesque village is already serene, her simplicity also grabbed fans' attention.

Shehnaaz Gill makes memories in her village

The latest video posted by Bigg Boss 13 fame on her social media showed her embracing the peace and beauty of a village named Dhainpur. She enjoyed taking a walk around and feeling every bit of the village. To make her time more memorable, Shehnaaz also drank water from the irrigation pump, and her inner child took the actress inside a hut. Further, she also had a little conversation and a fun time with a little child. Captioning the video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Welcome to Dhainpur, Beas #punjab."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's social media post:

In terms of her look, Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning as she donned a sporty outfit. The actress wore a blue pair of jeans and paired it with a simple black top. Complimenting her outfit, she opted for a navy blue jacket with 'Los Angeles' written on it. Her white shoes completed her sporty look. Speaking of her hair, Shehnaaz had a center-parted regular-day hairstyle.

Reaction of fans to Shehnaaz Gill's recent video

After the heartwarming video surfaced on social media, Shehnaaz Gill's fans poured love and adorable words for her in the comment section. In no time, it was flooded with comments appreciating the actress for visiting her village and not forgetting her roots.

One of the fans wrote, "You are a huge inspiration to the newcomers." Another comment read, "Beautiful place. Rich in culture. God bless my beautiful soul, Bachcha and give you all the happiness." Further, many users could not resist but dropped numerous red heart emojis showering their love on Shehnaaz Gill.

Take a look at some of the comments:

On her career front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. The actress shared the screens alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

