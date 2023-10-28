WATCH: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli sizzles in show-stopping green shimmer gown

Nikki Tamboli, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and a well-known face in the world of Indian entertainment, recently set the internet ablaze as she posed in a dazzling green shimmer gown, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. The actress, known for her bold and charismatic style, effortlessly combined elegance and glamour in her latest fashion statement.

Nikki Tamboli, who gained fame for her stint on Bigg Boss 14, took to her social media to share a snapshot of her mesmerizing look. In the photo, she donned a breathtaking green shimmer gown that featured a deep neck and a halter back. The gown beautifully accentuated her curves and exuded a red-carpet-worthy charm.

Nikki's caption, "Not as moody as I look," added a touch of her signature sass to the post. The actress's fashion choices have always been a subject of admiration and discussion among her fans. Her green gown was no exception. The outfit, with its alluring shimmer, showcased Nikki's confidence and style sensibility.

Nikki's fashion choices have always been marked by her bold choices. Whether she is sporting a casual look, or turning heads on the red carpet, she oozes oomphness. Fans bombarded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One user wrote, "Hottie", while another commented, "Wow so pretty!"

Nikki Tamboli's professional ventures

Apart from her appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli has made her mark in other popular reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Khatra Khatra Show, and Entertainment Ki Raat -Housefull. Her magnetic presence on these shows has solidified her status as a television sensation.

In addition to her television journey, Nikki has ventured into the South Indian film industry with successful projects in Telugu and Tamil cinema. The actress continues to impress audiences with her versatile performances on the big screen.

The diva also ventured into the world of OTT space with Puppy Love, where she plays the lead role.

