Rubina Dilaik is known for her strong opinions and practical outlook, which made her previously emerge as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Last year, the actress gave birth to her twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhha. On her YouTube podcast, Kisine Batya Nahi, she often shares many instances related to her newborns.

Recently, the new mommy of telly town, Rubina Dilai,k has taken some time off from her parental duties and is reliving the life of hills while enjoying the serenity of nature. She dropped a video showcasing all the beautiful moments from her recent trip with hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Abhinav's recent trip

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a video that was a compilation of all the adventurous events from their recent trip. Rubina was seen excitedly taking part in all the fun-filled activities while Abhinav supported her.

The video reflected the strong companionship between the couple and the fun-loving side of Dilaik. The couple was seen setting the goals in this video. Also, the footage perfectly synced with the music.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the video flooded with love and appreciation for the adorable couple.

One of the users wrote, “I just love and adore you both. You and Abhinav are so lovely and amazing (Red heart emoji).” Another user commented, “So beautiful. Happy stay in Bhutan.” In the following comment, a user gave the couple a hashtag as they wrote, “My RubiNav.”

Advertisement

Praising Rubina for her opinionated attitude, one of the users called her an ‘inspiration.’

Rubina’s pahadi trip

Previously, Rubina dropped a string of pictures where she was engrossed in the Pahadi culture, as she was seen offering prayer at the temple and enjoying simple food, which somehow portrayed the lifestyle of the Pahadi people.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Simply the Best.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular television actresses. She didn’t limit her wings to television but tried her hand at Punjabi cinema. Rubina believes in versatility in an actor's life and looks forward to a good script to bring the best out of it.

With her strong-headed personality, Rubina won the biggest controversial show, Bigg Boss 14, which she entered with her better half, Abhinav Shukla. She has also worked in several television shows, including Choti Bahu, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punhar Vivah, and others.