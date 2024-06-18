WATCH: Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni gets clicked on Laughter Chefs sets; reveals what he received as Eidi on Eid-al-Adha

Popular actor Aly Goni is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fanbase. Currently, Aly is seen exploring his cooking skills by making unique dishes on Laughter Chefs. Today (June 18), Aly Goni was clicked on the sets of the show as he arrived for the shoot. While posing for the pictures, Aly interacted with the paparazzi and also shared what he received as Eidi.

Aly Goni reveals what Eidi he received:

A few minutes back, Aly Goni was clicked on Laughter Chefs sets. The actor had a candid chat with the shutterbugs while posing for the pictures. When they wished him 'Eid Mubarak', Aly also wished them in return. A paparazzo then asked him, "Aapko Eidi kya mili? (What Eidi did you receive?)"

Replying to this question, Aly said, "TRP mili na. Number 1 show (Laughter Chefs) hai. (I got TRP. Laughter Chefs is on number 1)." When asked what he will cook in today's Laughter Chefs episode, the actor said, "Pata hota toh mei ready hoke aata pehle. Batate nahi hai, andar jaake pata chalta hai. (If I knew, I would have come prepared. They don't inform, we get to know after going inside)."

Watch Aly Goni's video here-

Apart from Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain were also spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs as they arrived to shoot an episode.

Speaking about last weekend on Laughter Chefs, the actors celebrated the Bollywood theme and arrived dressed as Bollywood's famous characters.

About Laughter Chefs:

Premiered on June 1, Laughter Chefs episodes leave audiences in splits as celebrities cook dishes in the competition. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi tastes and judges the dishes made by celebrities on Laughter Chefs.

The celeb participants on the show are Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and more. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh is the host of this fun reality show. Laughter Chefs show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

About Aly Goni's professional life:

Over the years, Aly Goni starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows like Splitsvilla 5, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 14 and more.

