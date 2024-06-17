Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. She gained widespread popularity with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Additionally, she has also worked in the Punjabi film industry.

Jasmin recently shared glimpses from her solo trip to Uttarakhand on her social media handle.

Jasmin Bhasin shares a glimpse of her adventurous journey

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to Instagram and shared a captivating video with thoughtful dialogues from the movies Anand and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as background music. In the video, Jasmin can be seen walking on a picturesque bridge with a stunning mountain backdrop.

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress looked refreshing in a red sonic hoody, blue jeans, and a jacket wrapped around her waist as she trekked the serene mountains of Uttarakhand. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, adding to her radiant look.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Living it up.” She used Rajesh Khanna’s dialogue from the movie Anand, “Zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi,” and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s, “Tumhe kaise pata hai tum 40 tak zinda rahoge,” as BGM.

As soon as Jasmin Bhasin uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with admiration and compliments for her. A fan wrote, “Looking gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “Everything about the video is perfect.”

Advertisement

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin began her career in the entertainment industry with the Tamil movie Vaanam. She went on to act in various South Indian films, such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta.

Jasmin gained fame for her television roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She also starred in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, among others.

Additionally, she showcased her talent in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi—Made in India. She made her Punjabi film debut with the comedy-drama Honeymoon, alongside Gippy Grewal.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly speaks out on Jammu attacks post Vaishno Devi visit