Rajiv Adatia is one of the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. Rajiv gained popularity after his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

Recently, Rajiv shared a bunch of pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s birthday bash on his social media handle.

Rajiv Adatia shares joyous moments from Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash

The Bigg Boss 15 fame took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of heartwarming pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebrations where he can be seen posing with Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, and her children.

One of the highlights was a video that gave a sneak peek into the surprise party they threw for Shilpa. In the video, Shilpa Shetty, looking stunning in a stylish black dress, is seen cutting her birthday cake amidst cheers and joy.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Rajiv wrote, “Surprise!! A fun dinner surprising and celebrating you!! Hope you had an amazing birthday Shilpa!! Lots of love! @theshilpashetty @shamitashetty_official @onlyrajkundra @girishsanger @kanikasanger.”

As soon as Rajiv Adatia uploaded the pictures, birthday girl Shilpa Shetty reacted to the post with hearts and fans filled the comment section with wishes for the actress and admiration for Rajiv. A fan wrote, “Wish her all the best & happiest birthday.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful pictures.”

More about Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard contestant. While he already knew some of the contestants like Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty, he also formed new friendships with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz during the show. Fans particularly enjoyed his lively arguments with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Rajiv often shares photos on Instagram with Bigg Boss 15's power duo, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash, showcasing their genuine off-screen bond. After his Bigg Boss 15 journey, Rajiv showcased his talents on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, alongside fellow participants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

