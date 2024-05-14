Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik took social media by storm when he announced his engagement to Amira. Abdu is all set to tie the knot with Amira, a business administration student in Sharjah, UAE.

The news came as a surprise to many and they expressed the same. Now, Abdu has taken to Instagram and addressed the issue of negativity around his marriage news. He expressed being hurt at people calling his marriage fake and contemplating if the announcement was real.

Abdu Rozik records a video to address the trolls

Abdu Rozik dropped a video wherein he spoke at length about how the negativity is affecting him and might affect his fiance Amira and her family. He mentioned that he is only small in height, but is in good health and thus he has every right to get married.

In addition to sharing his thoughts through a video, Rozik also wrote a caption that read: "Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that’s happening."

He added, "I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad. Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments."

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's video here:

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant added that he requested Amira to release at least one picture from their engagement ceremony and share his happiness with his fans, however, things took a drastic turn as people started to troll him and post negative comments.

He wrote, "We went public after a lot of discussion and reluctance and unfortunately it is going from best news to a nightmare."

"People get married who are deaf blind no arms no legs but because I’m small you make fun of me. My health is good allhamdulillah and I deserve to be happy also," he added.

Abdu Rozik also mentioned that people should treat others with empathy and kindness. He revealed how he was ashamed of himself earlier but now he along with everyone like him should come out and be accepted by society.

