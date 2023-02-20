WATCH: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Pathaan with fans; Grooves like Shah Rukh Khan

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behaviour and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Within a short span, Abdu aka 'Chota Bhaijaan' became fans' favourite celebrity, and netizens are showering love on him. His fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on the not so little rockstar. Recently, Abdu booked an entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with his fans and paps. Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Pathaan

On Sunday, Abdu booked the entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan with fans and paps. He invited everyone to watch the film with him, and the video of him is now going viral on social media. In the video shared by the paps, Abdu can be seen grooving to the titular song of the movie. In the clip, he can also be heard saying that his dream is to meet Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Shah Rukh Sir we are waiting for you. We booked the entire hall to see you in Pathaan’, said Abdu. Here’s the video

About Abdu’s work Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

