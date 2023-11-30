WATCH: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik returns to India, reunites with Shiv Thakare

Among the several highlights of Bigg Boss 16, one that is the most talked about is Shiv Thakare and Abdi Rozik’s bond. The contestants, who consider each other brothers, recently had a reunion. Abdu and Shiv treated the netizens with glimpses of their meetings and fun on social media.

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunite

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare met last night. The former was in Dubai for a long time and returned to the country yesterday. It seems he went to meet his brother as soon as he landed.

Check out the video from Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare’s meeting here

In the video, Abdu can be seen fixing his hair while looking at the camera, and Shiv is messing with it again. The two shared a good time and laughter.

Besides glimpses from their reunion, Abdu also shared photos and videos before and after he landed in India. In one of the pictures from inside the flight, he informed fans that he was returning to India. And after landing, he shared videos of him posing with his fans.

Fans of the Bigg Boss 16 best friends saw the two together after a long time, and this reunion is something they have been eagerly awaiting. They were seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where Shiv was a contestant.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik’s stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

Abdu and Shiv were part of mandali, which also included Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Their friendship continued outside the Bigg Boss house too.

While the mandali members do not meet regularly, and there was a spat between Abdu and MC Stan a few months ago, Shiv and Abdu’s friendship is still going strong. Whenever the two meet, they make sure to have a great time.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare is currently seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, with other celebrity participants. His Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant, Anjali Anand, has also participated in the show.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma expresses disappointment over recent flight experience, slams airlines for causing trouble