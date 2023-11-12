Watch: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's 'gift' for fans this Diwali

Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan's most popular duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are still getting a lot of love from the viewers. Ardent fans of the duo call them #PriyaNkit and they wait eagerly for their content on social media. This Diwali, Priyanka, and Ankit made a special reel for all the fans.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's loved-up reel for fans

PriyaNkit fans have been complaining about not getting enough content from the duo and to surprise their fans, the duo treated them with a loved-up reel on a Punjabi song. In the reel, Priyanka and Ankit are seen wearing traditional attires as it is Diwali. They lip-synced and performed on a romantic number giving the fans major couple goals.

Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's reel

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's bond

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of Udaariyaan. They were roped in opposite each other in the show and fans loved their chemistry as Fateh and Tejo. Soon, they started their YouTube vlogs and people got to witness their offscreen camaraderie and instantly fell in love with them.

While Priyanka and Ankit treated fans with a reel, Pinkvilla interviewed them this Diwali and the duo was their candid best.

Have a look at the video interview of Priyanka and Ankit with Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta participated in Bigg Boss 16. While their friendship proved to be advantageous, it also had disadvantages as other contestants believed that they had an upper hand as compared to others because they knew each other from before.

While everybody could notice a spark between the two, they've declined to be in a relationship so far.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit had spoken about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He said, "Bond with Priyanka has only gotten better. We have evolved. For any connection to prosper, efforts are required."

He added, "I just hope, Iss bond ko kisiki nazar na lage (May no one's evil eye affect this bond). She is a wonderful person and I am glad that she's a part of my life. For all the #PriyanKit fans, I'd like to express my gratitude."

