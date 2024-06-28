WATCH: Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare reveals meeting BFF Abdu Rozik's fiance in Dubai; says 'Mai ladke walo ki taraf se...'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's friendship is adored by their massive fandoms. Recently, Shiv traveled to Dubai to meet his best friend Abdu. After meeting, the best friends even captured their good moments and shared them on social media. Shiv and Abdu or ShibDu received immense love from their fans when they reunited.

Now, Shiv Thakare is back in the city! Today after his workout, the Bigg Boss 16 fame was spotted by the paparazzi.

Shiv Thakare reveals meeting Abdu Rozik's fiance:

The paparazzi captured Shiv after he exited the gym. One of the paparazzi asked him about his recent visit to Dubai. Shiv complained about Dubai's weather and said, "Apna Mumbai best hai. Joh logo ko lagta hai Mumbai mei garam hota hai, ek bar Dubai jaa kar dekhna. Mumbai best hai (Our Mumbai is best. Those who think that Mumbai has a bad summer should visit Dubai. Mumbai is best)."

When a photographer asked Shiv about him attending Abdu's wedding, the Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up clarified that Abdu didn't get married. He shared, "Kisne bola shaadi thi. Mai dekhne gaya tha. Mai ladke walo ke taraf se tha na, toh sahi hai ladki nahi hai. Abhi toh bohot time hai, abhi uska boxing match hai. (Who said he got married? I just went to meet him. I am from the groom's side so I went to meet the bride. Now there's time for the wedding, he has his boxing match now)."

A paparazzi asked Shiv whether he met Abdu Rozik's fiance. Replying to him, Shiv said, "Haa dekha maine. Achi hai. Cute hai. (Yes, I met her. She is nice and cute)."

Watch Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare's video here-

A paparazzi asked Shiv Thakare about his comment on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. He then congratulated the newlyweds. Later the paparazzi teased him and requested him to get married. A shutterbug took a dig at Shiv and told him that he should get married as he would soon turn 40. Shiv's unmissable banter with the paparazzi is too hilarious to miss.

Speaking about Abdu Rozik's personal life, the social media star got engaged in an intimate ceremony on April 24, 2024. He announced his engagement news on social media on May 10.

About Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's friendship:

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik formed a close bond during their stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16. Their friendship became the highlight of the season. Their fun camaraderie on the show garnered them a massive fan following. Their friendship even continued after the show ended.

