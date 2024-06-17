WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan looks elegant in white anarkali; celebrates Eid with paparazzi by doing THIS

Actress Ayesha Khan has been in the limelight after her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Ever since then, the actress has been frequently spotted at events and outings.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha, Ayesha was clicked as she stepped out to celebrate the festival. As she was spotted, the actress interacted with the paparazzi and even made a sweet gesture for them.

Ayesha Khan celebrates Eid with paparazzi:

A few minutes back, Ayesha Khan was clicked in the city and looked drop-dead gorgeous. The actress was decked up in an elegant white and golden embroidered Anarkali and was all smiles as she patiently posed for the pictures. She greeted the paparazzi 'Eid Mubarak' and even distributed sheer khurma. Ayesha's makeup and hair were all on point as she dressed to celebrate the occasion.

Watch Ayesha Khan's video here-

More about Ayesha Khan's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

Ayesha Khan rose to prominence after her stint on Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. The actress grabbed eyeballs owing to her complex relationship with stand-up comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha, who claimed to be Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, accused Munawar of two-timing and leveled several other serious allegations. While she was evicted a few days before the semi-final, Munawar emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Advertisement

About Ayesha Khan's work life:

Ayesha Khan is a South-Indian actress, model and social media influencer. She has a massive 5 million fan following on her social media. The actress keeps her fans and followers updated regarding her personal and professional life. Over the years, she has starred in numerous music videos including one with Bigg Boss 17 former contestant Abhishek Kumar.

Apart from work life, Ayesha Khan's fashion sense is also widely loved by her fans. From gorgeous sarees to dresses, her flawless curves and beauty often leave audiences in awe of her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan angrily slams netizen for sending inappropriate message to her on social media; here's what happened