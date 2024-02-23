Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical violence, mental illness and depression

While Bigg Boss 17 concluded nearly a month ago, the contestants are still in the news and are grabbing the headlines. The contestants are busy hustling with their newfound popularity from the show and are often seen partying together. Last night, the viewers witnessed an interesting reunion of the show's contestants at Jigna Vora's birthday party. Bigg Boss 17's arch-rivals Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel stunned everyone with their warm hug.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel showcase their camaraderie

Two of the most talked about contestants from Bigg Boss 17 were Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. The duo had many fights and disagreements in the show and they often mentioned not meeting each other post the show. However, it looks like the duo are mature adults and have let the bygones be bygones. In yesterday's party thrown by Jigna Vora, Abhishek and Samarth warmly met each other, hugged, and posed for pictures for the media.

Have a look at the glimpse of Abhishek Kumar at Samarth Jurel's video from Jigna Vora's party-

Samarth playfully joined Abhishek in the frame as he was taking pictures with fans. Jurel pretended to be a fan and attempted to snap a photo. Kumar jokingly told him to stop. After a brief discussion, they walked away.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's rivalry

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's rivalry began as Kumar dated Isha Malviya earlier while she is currently with Jurel. During many fights, Abhishek and Isha spoke about their past which made Jurel uncomfortable and he asked them to stay away from each other. While there was a phase wherein Abhishek and Samarth connected inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, however, their friendship was short-lived as the dynamics of their bond changed.

Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel

In an episode of Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar fought and soon things went out of hand. Jurel called Abhishek 'mental' as he took medical help after he slipped into depression after his break-up with Isha Malviya. Jurel called Kumar mentally unstable for the show and provoked him.

Attacking his claustrophobic condition, he put a blanket over him and also tried to stuff tissue paper in his mouth, and as a reaction, Abhishek Kumar lost his cool and slapped him. However, soon he apologized and stated that it was his reflex action. Abhishek was thrown out of the house for breaking the most important rule of the Bigg Boss house.

Abhishek Kumar re-entered Bigg Boss 17

To everybody's surprise, the host of the show Salman Khan revealed that Abhishek reacted to Samarth's constant poking and provocation. he mentioned that Kumar received applause when he hit Samarth. Later, Kumar was welcomed inside the house again as he maintained his apology for Samarth Jurel.

Even during the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, the Udaariyaan actor apologized to Jurel and later accepted the apology. Ever since they have been seen being cordial in public gatherings.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel post Bigg Boss 17

After Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel collaborated with Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa for a meet-up in Hyderabad. While Jurel is yet to be seen doing a project, the show's first runner-up Abhishek Kumar was seen in a music video titled Saanware with co-contestant Mannara Chopra.

The Bigg Boss 17 team will also be seen gracing the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

