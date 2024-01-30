Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy but got tough competition from the actor. Abhishek Kumar received immense support and love from netizens. After coming out of the house of the controversial reality show, the Udaariyyaan actor reunited with his co-actors, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kamal Dadialla, and others.

Abhishek Kumar celebrates with Udaariyaan co-actors

Kamal Dadialla shared a series of pictures and videos from their reunion and celebrating Abhishek Kumar’s journey after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. The contestant ended up as the runner-up after spending more than 100 days inside the house. They are seen cutting a cake. Abhishek feeds the cake to everyone including Ankit Gupta and Prianka Chahar Choudhary. The actor also reshared a few of the photos and videos on his account.

One picture on Abhishek Kumar’s account shows him sharing a long hug with Ankit Gupta. In the next picture with him, he wrote, “Itna miss kiya n kya bolu.”

Check out the reunion of the Udaariyaan actors here:

Abhishek Kumar also got a warm welcome at his home. His parents were seen celebrating his return by decorating their place and cutting a cake.

When Abhishek Kumar was inside the house, Ankit Gupta openly supported him and rooted for him to win. He even called him his younger brother. Actress Kamal Dadialla also shared posts showing her support for the actor. During the incident when Samarth Jurel made fun of his mental health, Ankit Gupta was seen taking a stand for Abhishek.

Fans of the actors are happy to see the reunion. The internet is buzzing with the photos and videos from the reunion. Many fans wrote, “finally seeing the cuties together in one frame.” Others also wrote that for them, Abhishek Kumar is the real winner.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were in Bigg Boss 16. Ankit’s journey was cut short long before the finale, but Priyanka made it to the top 3 finalists.

Udaariyan's Smaarth Jurel and Isha Malviya were also Abhishek Kumar's co-contestants on Bigg Boss 17.

