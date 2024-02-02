WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar shares emotional video; gives sweet glimpse of his proud father

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, all the contestants are celebrating their wins in their own ways. Meanwhile, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar shared a clip from the grand finale episode which depicts a father's proud moment for his son.

About Abhishek Kumar’s emotional video

Maybe, Abhishek Kumar has not won the show but he has surely captured his fans’ hearts. Earlier today Udariyaan actor posted a clip from the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode where he is sharing the stage with Salman Khan. The emotional crunch of this video shows that Bigg Boss's first runner-up dedicated this clip to his proud father. He captioned it, “Dekha kaha tha na Papa, Karke dikha dia. Ab bas khush (See, I told you, Papa. I did it. Now just be happy.)” In the video Abhishek's father was seen crying to which he replied enthusiastically, "Papa ye to khushi ka time hai, bolta tha wo aaj ho gaya, Salman sir ke sath khada hu main. (Papa it’s the time to be happy. What I used to wish for has finally happened. Today I am standing next to Salman Khan.)."

Watch Abhishek Kumar's Instagram video here

Salman Khan’s fanboy Abhishek

Abhishek is a die-hard fan of the Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan and he has always been his career inspiration since he first watched him on the big screen in his movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. Further, he added, “ Tabbhi maine bola tha ki mummy dekhna main bhi ekdin badhi badhi screen pe aayunga, Salman Khan jayse banunga main. (I used to tell my mom that I will also appear on big screens just like Salman Khan)”

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek opened up his heart and gave credit for his increased fan following to the Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. According to the Udariyaan star, his first inspiration has always been Salman Khan.

Udaariyan Actor’s future plans

Abhishek Kumar’s journey in Bigg Boss 17 had been a remarkable one. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up shared his plans of becoming like Salman Khan and making it to the big screen. Actor further added, “usi ki tayyari chal raha hain. Usi ke liye mehnat karenge aur kabhi bhi bhagwan chahe toh ho jayenge. (So, I am preparing for that only, and if almighty wishes, it will happen soon.)"

Despite not lifting the trophy, Abhishek is happy for his friend and Bigg Boss 17’s winner Munawar Faruqui.

