WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui receives a warm welcome in Dongri; proudly shows off his trophy

The most controversial reality show in India, Bigg Boss 17 concluded on Sunday night with stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui winning the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs and a brand new car. His fan following has increased by multifolds post his stint on the show. And this was quite evident when he reached his native place, Dongri.

Munawar Faruqui reaches Dongri with his Bigg Boss 17 trophy

A day after scooping up the winner title of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui arrived at Dongri for a road show where a huge crowd welcomed him. Munawar was seen folding his hands in honor and thanking his fans for their constant support. He was all smiles as he showed off his trophy to the crowd.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui’s Dongri visit:

Before this, the rapper expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters through an Instagram post. He shared a picture featuring him with BB17 host Salman Khan while holding the trophy. Alongside the frame, Munawar Faruqui wrote, “Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (Thanks a lot people. With your love and support, the trophy has finally reached Dongri itself). Special thanks to Bade Bhai Salman Khan sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya. #Karliya (Heartfelt thanks to #munawarkijanta and #munawarkewarrior. We did it!).”

Here’s Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram post:

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla post the win, Munawar spoke about his difficult journey on Bigg Boss 17. He stated, "Whatever situations came at that time I never thought 'Ohh now I will lose' or 'Now I won't be able to win', no. I felt that 'Okay, this is the situation, I have to face it'. In the end, this was Bigg Boss house. I was supposed to face this.”

For the unversed, Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar ended up as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17 while South actress Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner-up. TV actress Ankita Lokhande and content creator Arun Mashettey claimed fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

