WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shares update on equation with Ayesha Khan; reveals if they spoke

Bigg Boss 17 has been a constant source of headlines from the beginning, fueled by drama and controversies. While the show ended recently, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the season. Since then, the Bigg Boss 17 winner has been busy celebrating with his friends and family. A few days after his big win, Munawar Faruqui, went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. During the session, he expressed gratitude to his supporters and casually responded to a fan's question about Ayesha Khan.

Munawar Faruqui on his relationship with Ayesha Khan post Bigg Boss 17

Munawar, who shares a rough relationship with Ayesha Khan, faced a lot of backlash and arguments during his stint on the show. Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wildcard contestant, making serious allegations against Munawar Faruqui immediately upon her entry. She accused him of engaging in 'two-timing,' dating multiple women simultaneously. Ayesha claimed that Munawar had romantic involvements with four women concurrently, including proposing marriage to another woman while still being in a relationship with her.

In the live session, one fan asked if he spoke to Ayesha Khan after the show. Reacting to the same, Munawar denied having a conversation with Khan. He said, “Nahi, Ayesha k saath baat nahi hui. Ayesha ke sath kyu baat hogi? (No, I didn't talk to Ayesha. Why would I talk to Ayesha?).”

Highlights from Munawar Faruqui’s Live session

During the live session, fans were eager to know if and when Munawar would meet the Bigg Boss housemates. In his response, the BB 17 winner said, "I've seen them for 105 days; now, let them enjoy their attention. I need a break and don't want to see them for a while. I talked to Abhishek and will meet him when he's back from his hometown."

During the live stream, Munawar also took a sly dig at Mannara Chopra. In context to Mannara terming herself as a winner of the show in the women’s category, the BB 17 winner said, "I'd like to inform everyone that Aoora won in the NRI category, and Navid was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita ji was the winner in the wife's category and Vicky bhaiya in the husband category."

About Munawar's visit to Dongri

Following his victory on the controversial reality show, Munawar Faruqui visited Dongri, Mumbai, to personally thank his supporters who stood by him throughout his journey. A large crowd gathered to welcome the Bigg Boss 17 winner and extend their congratulations on his success. The photos of him being welcomed at Dongri went viral across social media platforms.

Munawar Faruqui, born on January 28, 1992, is a 31-year-old stand-up comedian and rapper from Junagarh, Gujarat, who has become one of the most controversial contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show, gaining prominence for his work in the field of comedy and rap.

