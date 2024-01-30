Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui is basking in the immense love he is receiving from the audience. The rapper comedian won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a luxurious car after he won the coveted BB 17 trophy. Munawar had a remarkable journey filled with many ups and downs as his personal life was exposed on national television.

Munawar had mentioned missing his son Mikael dearly and after winning the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, he had a cute celebration with his family and son.

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with son

A video has been going viral on the internet wherein Munawar Faruqui is seen cutting cakes with his son Mikael. He also feeds the first piece of cake to his son. The adorable video has been winning the hearts of many fans.

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui's video here-

Munawar Faruqui took the trophy to Dongri

Munawar had spent his growing-up years in Mumbai's Dongri and after winning the trophy, he visited Dongri to meet all his fans to express his love and gratitude. A sea of fans turned up to get a mere glimpse of the rapper-comedian while he was seen enjoying the love of the fans. As promised, before even partying and celebrating his victory, he took the trophy to the place where he belongs.

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui on the winning moment

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was elated to be on the stage with Salman Khan holding his hand along with his BFF Abhishek Kumar. He mentioned that he felt Abhishek was equally deserving and he wouldn't have felt bad if the Udaariyaan actor had won. He also added that it was his dream to win Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui's bond with son Mikael

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Munawar's close family members Shabana Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh revealed that he shares a close bond with his son and is dedicated to making sure he receives a good education. They revealed that due to his son Mikael's studies, he is staying away from his father but Munawar has plans of getting Mikael to Mumbai at the end of this academic year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui receives a warm welcome in Dongri; proudly shows off his trophy