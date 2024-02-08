Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a bumpy ride in Bigg Boss 17. The couple was one of the most talked about contestants on the show and viewers witnessed plenty of fights, misunderstandings, and disagreements between the couple on the show. Now that the show is over, the duo decided to take some time out for each other and went on a couple's trip to the beautiful location of Jodhpur.

Vicky Jain took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his romantic time with wife Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's romantic getaway

The couple was spotted at the airport yesterday as they left the city to enjoy a romantic getaway with each other followed by a stressful stay into the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Vicky Jain gave a peak to their fans from their romantic time in Jodhpur. In the video, Vicky can be seen walking towards a beautifully decorated bathtub while Ankita stands there and adores the set-up with rose petals and candles.

Have a look at the video shared by Vicky Jain-

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokahnde's journey in Bigg Boss 17

Both Vicky and Ankita were a few of the promising contestants on the show. Vicky got a lot of exposure and was often termed as the mastermind of the show. He was fondly called 'Vicky Bhaiyya' on the show while Ankita was known for playing the game from her heart and gave immense importance to the relationships that made during the course of her stay in the show.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande post-Bigg Boss 17

After Bigg Boss 17, Vicky and Ankita were seen posing with their friends and partying. They also gave media interviews. While rumor mills have it that Vicky might participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ankita Lokhande is all set for her new movie Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda.

Ankita Lokhande secured fourth spot in Bigg Boss 17 and Vicky Jain finished at sixth position.

