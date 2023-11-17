WATCH: Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande shares guide to her natural make-up look for brunch

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house has always made headlines owing to her fashion and lifestyle choices. The actress who lives a glamorous lifestyle shared with us her make-up look for brunch. Well, without wasting any more time, let’s dive into the steps to recreate the actress’ brunch look.

First step to Ankita Lokhande’s natural-looking make-up for brunch

The actress ties her hair to keep the hair away and prepares her skin to put on makeup. The first and most important step is to apply moisturizer, followed by sunscreen. Since this is a brunch look, SPF is important. If you are sporting this look for evening parties, skip the sunscreen.

Eye make-up for the brunch look

After moisturizer and sunscreen, Ankita Lokhande applies eyeshadow. She loves subtle soft shades and chooses a very natural shade of nude. She ditches the brushes and applies her eyeshadow with her fingers. Next, she picks a brown shade to make the color pop.

After blending the two shades well, she applies a highlighter. Since it’s a daytime look, she goes for a natural shade of highlighter below her eyebrows and all over the eye.

After applying highlighter, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant uses a pencil to line above the eyelashes and smudges the line with a brush. Then she shares an expert tip; instead of using eyeliner, you can use eyeshadow and line your eyes. Choose a shade similar to the base.

Complete the eye makeup with mascara. Apply mascara to the upper and lower eyelashes. For a more defined look, apply the eye shadow under the eyes and smudge it well.

Watch Ankita Lokhande's makeup tutorial here:

Final steps to achieve Ankita Lokhande’s brunch look

Next, the actress applies bronzer between her cheekbones, nose, and upper forehead. Since she has high cheekbones and a naturally well-defined face, she applies very little bronzer. You can wear the bronzer depending on your face structure.

For the eyebrows, the actress keeps the natural shape of the brows and uses a brown shade to fill in the gaps. Next, she chooses a blush in the coral shade. The Pavitra Rishta actress applies the blush in a new technique that she learned on social media. Taking some blush on the brush, she applies it on her cheeks and nose.

After all these steps, she uses a pink lipliner to outline her lips and fill it with a lipstick of a similar shade. Voila, now you have access to Ankita Lokhande’s brunch look.

