WATCH: Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui opens up about Elvish Yadav's 'paid media' comment; asks paparazzi, 'upset ho...'
Munawar Faruqui was recently spotted in Mumbai as he stepped out to attend Vivian Dsena's success party and shared his thoughts on Elvish Yadav's 'paid media' remark.
Karan Veer Mehra won the Bigg Boss 18 on January 19th. The actor, who participated in the show after his immediate Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 victory, defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal. However, while his admirers are elated upon his win, several BB 18 contestants and netizens have expressed disappointment. He has also faced allegations of using money to buy votes and media support. And now Munawar Faruqui has reacted to the controversy.
Vivian Dsena hosted a grand success party after coming out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. The Madhubala actor invited some of his co-contenders and industry friends. Munawar Faruqui also graced the event and while he posed for the cameras, the standup comedian was asked about Elvish Yadav calling the media 'paid.'
The Bigg Boss 17 winner said, "Uska context wahi tha. Woh explain bhi kiya na usne baad mein. Maine nahi suna hai sach mein, woh kis way mein bola. (That was the context. He also explained it later. I have not heard it as in which context he has said such things)."
Munawar added, "But uske baad woh (Elvish Yadav) jab Bigg Boss ke set pe se finale mein gaya hai toh saari media uska photo kheench hi rahi hai na. Toh aap log uss se actually mein upset ho bhi yaa nahi ho (But after that, when he arrived at the Bigg Boss and appeared in the finale, the entire media was clicking his photos. So, are you guys actually upset with him or not?)"
Besides Faruqui, the other stars who marked their presence at Vivian's success bash were Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, Edin Rose, and many more.
When Salman Khan declared Karan Veer Mehra as the Bigg Boss 18 winner, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang looked overwhelmed, but many ex-housemates were visibly upset and believed Vivian or Rajat should have won the show.
