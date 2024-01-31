WATCH: Bigg Boss 17's Navid Sole teaches Neil Bhatt to speak in British accent; here's how it went

Bigg Boss 17 is over, but the contestants are still in a party mood. As the top 5 contestants came out of the house this Sunday after the Grand Finale night, they are busy catching up with each other.

After Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s party photos, another heartwarming reunion took place. Contestants Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma recently caught up for dinner last night. The Bigg Boss 17 contestants took to social media to share fun pictures and videos.

Navid Sole catches up with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Just a few hours back, Navid Sole took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures with the caption, “Spending time with my favourite couples from Bigg Boss. love you so much @realvikasjainn @bhatt_neil @aisharma812 @lokhandeankita #friends #biggboss”.

The photo dump features the contestant posing with Ankita Lokhande in one pic and Vicky Jain in another. Two other photos are of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.

Check out the pictures uploaded by Navid Sole here:

It seems Navid Sole caught up with Neil and Aishwarya last night for dinner. Neil also uploaded a series of videos from their meeting. One clip shows Navid and Aishwarya enjoying their desserts.

Advertisement

Navid Sole teaches Neil Bhatt to speak in a British accent

Besides the selfies, Navid uploaded a video that shows him teaching Neil how to speak in a British accent. The video is uploaded with the caption, "Teaching @bhatt_neil the British Cockney accent Did he do a good job? #british #accent #cockney #comedy". In the video, Navid reveals that the actor taught him a Hindi word, which means nostrils. He adds that he keeps forgetting. Neil laughs and says, 'naak ke chhed Priya'.

The Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor commented, "Hahahaha this was so much fun @navid_sole"

Here's the video that Navid Sole shared:

For the unversed, Navid Sole was in the Bigg Boss 17 house for six weeks. After coming out of the house, he shared that he had communication issues with the contestant.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police files FIR against Munawar Faruqui's fan for illegal drone usage during Dongri celebration: Report