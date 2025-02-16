WATCH: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra REACTS to case filed against Elvish Yadav for his 'racist' comment on Chum Darang

Elvish Yadav's name has been embroiled in controversy once again after he passed a racist comment on Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. Elvish's podcast with Rajat Dalal grabbed eyeballs as the two passed derogatory remarks about Chum and her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly criticised Elvish's racist comment and summoned him.

Now, Karan Veer Mehra, who is rumored to be dating Chum Darang, reacted to the ongoing controversy that stemmed after Elvish Yadav remarked on Chum. Recently, Karan Veer was clicked in the city and when a paparazzi asked him to comment about a case filed against Elvish, he replied, "Bohot bura hua, aisa nahi hona chahiye tha (Very bad. It shouldn't have happened)."

Watch Karan Veer Mehra's video here-

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women slammed Elvish Yadav for his alleged derogatory comments directed at former Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. According to the Economics Times report, the APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam has written a letter to the National Commission, stating how Elvish's alleged remarks were not just an insult to Chum but also to women across Northeast India. APSCW has urged the National Commission to take strict actions against Elvish.

The controversy erupted after Elvish Yadav allegedly criticised Chum Darang while talking to Rajat Dalal. He said, "Karan Veer was diagnosed with Covid for sure because who can like Chum? Who can have this bad taste? Chum's name is vulgar. What work has she done in Gangubai Kathiawadi."

After receiving backlash for the same, Rajat Dalal later in a video clarified that the conversation was scripted and Elvish was instructed to pass comments on Chum. Later, Elvish released a video commenting on his controversial remark, "I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not; I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, I have removed that part."

In the same podcast, Rajat's mean comments on Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh also didn't go down well with many.