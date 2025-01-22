WATCH: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra's sarcastic one-liner response to trolls and those unhappy with his win is unmissable

Karan Veer Mehra's Bigg Boss 18 win left the netizens divided. While many felt over the moon, another section of internet users mentioned that his victory was not justified. Not only this, but a few Bigg Boss 18 contestants were also seen expressing disappointment. And now, Mehra has responded to such claims and to those who are unhappy with his Bigg Boss 18 victory.

On January 21, he was spotted in Mumbai, and paparazzi asked him whether he had anything to say to those who had expressed dismay about him lifting the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. Karan hinted that he wasn't concerned by such comments and said, “Jalne do jalne walon ko. Hum trophy leke jaayenge (Let people feel jealous. I will win the trophy)."

Watch the video here:

Further, he expressed interest in joining Laughter Chefs. When asked if there are chances for him to join the cooking-based comedy show, he said, "Bilkul aa sakta hun. Main toh wait kar raha hun ki bulaye (I can definitely come. I am waiting for them to call me)."

Watch the video here:

Karan Veer Mehra triumphed in the finale of Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, 2024, claiming the coveted title. His victory was not just marked by the prestigious trophy but also took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Throughout the season, Karan captivated audiences with his strategic gameplay and charismatic personality.

Advertisement

Vivian Dsena secured the position of first runner-up, while Rajat Dalal followed closely as the second runner-up. Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang got evicted at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Eisha Singh was eliminated before making it to the top 5.

Reacting to Mehra's win, Arfeen Khan bashed the makers. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "He pinned down my wife, Salman confirmed; he made a mockery of Vivian’s child, a fine example for the world of a winner. Rajat Dalal should have won; if not him, Avinash did more than the so-called winner from the beginning. Vivian was honorable. What a world we live in."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 POLL Result: Did Karan Veer Mehra deserve to win? Netizens' answer will SHOCK you