WATCH: Bigg Boss 18's Digvijay Rathee reacts to Elvish Yadav siding with Rajat Dalal on latter's tiff with him; reveals why he didn't attend Vivian Dsena's party

Bigg Boss 18 has come to an end, but the controversies are still being discussed among netizens. Digvijay Rathee, one of the wildcard contestants of the show, was friends with Rajat Dalal in the initial days of his entry. However, things turned sour between them and their friendship hit rock bottom. Recently, the Splitsvilla X5 fame was spotted in the city and spoke about whether he feels Rajat betrayed him.

When the paparazzi asked Digvijay Rathee about Elvish Yadav putting him at fault for his tiff with Rajat Dalal, he said, "Woh toh bolega hi. Uski galti kyu dikhayega woh. Logon ne dekhan na kaun peeche kya baatein kar raha tha aur kisne nikala hai. Pata hai sabko.”

(He (Elvish Yadav) will definitely say that. Why would he throw light on his (Rajat's) mistake? People saw who was talking about what behind the scenes and who voted me out. Everyone knows)

Take a look at the video:

Talking more about his fallout with Rajat, Digvijay stated, "Mujhe pata lag gaya tha pehle toh theek hai. Game chal raha hai, game khel rahe hain toh koi chakkar nahi hai. Maine kabhi nominate nahi kiya yaa ghar se usey nikaaln eki koshish ki kyunki sabke sapna hota hai itne bade ghar mein aaye hain."

(I got to know about it beforehand, so that's fine. The game is on and people are playing the game, so no worries. I never nominated him or tried to get him out of the house because it is everyone's dream to come to such a big house)

Further, when he was inquired about why he didn't mark his presence at Vivian Dsena's party, Rathee said that he was invited but was clueless about why the actor sent an invitation to him. When the paparazzi mentioned that the success bash was actually organized by Vivian's wife, the former Bigg Boss 18 wild card contestant mentioned that he was a bit sick, so he didn't attend.

