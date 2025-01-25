WATCH: Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh reacts to Rajat Dalal’s fans trolling others and talks about her upcoming projects
Bigg Boss 18 fame Eisha Singh was spotted in the city today. The actress dropped hints about her upcoming project.
Eisha Singh, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 18 was spotted in the city today. In her interaction with the paps, the actress shared if she would talk to Rajat Dalal about the buzz his fans have created by trolling celebrity supporters of other contestants. She also dropped hints about her upcoming project.
As the paps asked Eisha Singh her thoughts on Rajat Dalal’s fans spreading hate, the actress immediately replied, “Mujhe toh troll nahi kiya. Mujhe toh dusre log troll kar rahe hain aur karte hi jaa rahein hain. (I’m being trolled by others.)”
Check out Eisha SIngh’s interaction below:
The paps reminded her that she has been labelled as ‘chugli aunty’ and to this, Eisha replied, “Kuch na kuch naam dete hi hain. Mein jab Bigg Boss se nikli, jo cheezein mujhe lagi kaam karne ki zaroorat hain, meine kiya. I’m a changed person now, aap aapne galtiyon se seekhte ho aur agey badhte ho. Bygones are bygones.”
(They keep giving names. When I stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, there were a few things I needed to work on, and I did. I’m a changed person now, you learn from your mistakes and move on ahead.)
While interacting, the paps shared that before her, they also spotted Karan Veer Mehra and asked if the two were working together on a project. She replied, “fingers crossed,” and stated that while she cannot reveal much, there’s a possibility.
For the unversed, the actress was close to Rajat Dalal inside the house. They considered each other siblings and when Eisha's mother entered the house, she thanked him for taking care of Eisha. Recently, many celebrities have spoken out about receiving death threats and abuse from Rajat Dalal's fans. However, the social media influence has remained silent on the matter.
