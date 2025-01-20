WATCH: Bigg Boss 18's Rajat Dalal and Chum Darang address Elvish Yadav vs media controversy post finale; former says 'Maine nahi bola...'

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, the media personnel were invited for an open panel discussion inside the house. It was for the second time that the journalists were called inside the premises and were given the opportunity to question the celeb supporters of the finalist. During the interaction, Elvish Yadav argued with the reporters and mentioned, "This is all paid media." And now, Rajat Dalal and Chum Darang have reacted to the controversy.

After the finale of Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up, Rajat Dalal was asked about his opinion on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner calling the journalists 'paid media.' Addressing the Elvish Yada vs media controversy, the social media personality said, "Maine nahi bola na. Bhai (Elvish Yadav) ko laga hoga. Bhai ne bol diya hoga (I did not say it. Elvish Yadav must have felt it. He must have said it)."

Further, when inquired about his aggressive attitude, Dalal said, "Aap na toh mere ghar ke ho, na mere saath jeevan beetana hai. Main jaisa insaan hun, mere aas paas wale kuch bolenge aur jo main maanta hun, toh main sunn lunga. (You are neither from my family nor do you have to spend your life with me. I am a person who will only listen to people who are around me)."

On the other hand, Chum Darang also reacted to Karanveer Mehra's paid media controversy. The Badhaai Do actress remarked, "Humko nahi lagta aisa kuchh hoga kyunki jo show mein dikha hoga waisa hi logon ko baahar story samajh mein aaya hoga. Aap sabko bhi pata hai ki Karan ne bahut achha khela. (I don't think something like this will happen because people would have understood the story outside just as it was shown in the show. You all also know that Karan played very well)."

For the unversed, while Rajat Dalal emerged as the second runner-up, Chum Darang was evicted at the fifth spot.

