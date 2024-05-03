Actress and winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan, is a well-known personality in the industry. Known for her versatility as an actress and dancer, she has captivated audiences with her talent over the years. Gauahar Khan, along with Rithvik Dhanjani, hosted the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.

Gauahar Khan has recently shared a video flaunting a breathtaking red dress that radiated elegance and grace. Her fashion sense is impressive and inspiring. She effortlessly puts together stylish outfits that are both comfortable and practical, without sacrificing her own needs.

Gauahar Khan radiates elegance in a red dress

Gauahar Khan shared a video on her Instagram wearing a stunning red ruched dress. The Bigg Boss 7 winner looked beautiful in the modal satin dress with full sleeves, featuring a classic ruched design, sweetheart neckline, and draped silhouette. Completing the look with diamond earrings and sleek hair added to her timeless elegance.

She captioned the post, "Inner Critic of every girls soul !!!! Hahahahah." She used an audio from the American television sitcom The Nanny. The audio says, "Okay, I am ready, How do I look? Fine now let's go! Fine?? I need gorgeous. I am changing."

Fan reactions

As soon as Gauhar Khan uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on her outfit. A fan wrote, “Hahaha this is so cuuteee! You look absolutely gorgeous always my love!! Another user commented, “The color and silhouette so flattering! You're radiant, Gauhar! Your soul shines through.”

After becoming a mother for the first time, the actress has been sharing her journey with fans on social media. Gauahar Khan's life, both professional and personal, has been an inspiration to many and remains so.

More about Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan got married to social media sensation Zaid Darbar in December 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly two years into their marriage, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in December 2022. On May 10, 2023, they joyfully welcomed their son, Zehaan. Meanwhile, Gauahar was last seen hosting the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

