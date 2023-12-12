WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani gifts herself luxury car; says, 'Dreams do come true'

Following her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani rose to immense fame. She is now a popular celeb in the industry who keeps entertaining fans with her dance and funny videos. Recently, the actress gifted herself a luxury car and fulfilled her wish. Dropping a short clip of the same, Manisha seems to be filled with joy and excitement.

Manisha Rani fulfills a wish from her bucket list

Ticking another wish from her bucket list, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani finally bought a new car. The social media influencer gifted herself a lavish black Mercedes. She shared a video on social media expressing her overwhelmedness and excitement as Manisha brought home her first car. Celebrating the milestone, the video also shows her cutting a huge cake and making the most of her big day.

The video also gives a glimpse into Manisha Rani driving her Mercedes and hugging her success. We can also hear her voiceover in the background. She says, "Ek din mein sapna pura nahin hota. Lekin agar hum har roz mehnat karte hain toh ek din sapna zarur pura hota hai (Dreams don't fulfill in one day. But if we do hard work every day, dreams do come true one day)." Manisha Rani uploaded the video with the caption, "Dreams are not so far, finally got my first car #mercedes."

Manisha Rani recently bought a new home

A few days back, Manisha Rani bought a lavish home in Mumbai and offered a sneak peek into her new residence. She showed off spacious rooms, balcony, and the view that Manisha always wished to have. However, besides moving into the new house with her family, Manisha Rani immersed herself in cherished memories of her old house. As she explained her feelings and emotions, it is quite clear that it is the people and moments that define the true meaning of home.

For the unknown, Manisha Rani appeared as a contestant on Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her time in the house, she made headlines for her close bonds with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. The actress also showcased a charismatic personality that left fans impressed. Manisha finished as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Abhishek Malhan became the 1st runner-up, Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy as the winner.

