WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt’s first commercial at age 5 proves she was born to be star

Pooja Bhatt is known for delivering top hits in Bollywood in the 90s. This year, the actress participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her stint inside the house with her strong personality was loved by viewers. Although she couldn’t lift the coveted trophy, she reached the top 5 finalists. The actress, who is quite active on social media today shared a sweet surprise for fans today. She uploaded a post of the first commercial she acted in as a child.

Pooja Bhatt’s first commercial at the age of 5

A few days back, a social media account shared a clip of Pooja Bhatt’s first commercial that she featured in at the age of 5. It is a commercial for a soap brand. Little Pooja is seen scrubbing her body with soap and trying to be as pretty as her momma. Then she gets ready and tries to put on make-up. The voiceover in the background and 5-year-old Pooja’s cuteness are unmissable. Also, her acting in the video proves that she was born to be a star. Do not miss the video of the actress.

Watch Pooja Bhatt’s first commercial here:

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist posted the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “One from the archives,” She also thanked the uploaded in her story.

Here is the story that Pooja Bhatt uploaded:

Pooja Bhatt's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was notable. She was respected by all contestants inside Salman Khan's house and is still in touch with Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev. They are often seen hanging out together and also going on trips. The winner of the season, Elvish Yadav also admires the actress. Bhatt is often seen commenting on the YouTuber's social media posts.

Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, a notable Bollywood filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt made her acting debut at the age of just 17 years in the film Daddy. Before Bigg Boss OTT 2, she made her acting comeback with Bombay Begums after 21 years. She is the elder sister of Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt.

