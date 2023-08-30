WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav almost reveals his girlfriend

Elvish Yadav, the renowned YouTuber is currently basking in glory and success after lifting the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He stirred things up and caught everyone’s attention from the moment he stepped inside the house. He created history by becoming the first wild card contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to win. Currently, there is a lot of speculation and fans are super curious to get inside scoop into his life. In one of his recent vlogs, he almost revealed his girlfriend.

Elvish Yadav almost reveals his girlfriend

The blog titled ‘Meet My Punjab Wali Girlfriend’ opened with Elvish telling viewers that he is in Chandigarh and today, he will go to meet his Punjabi girlfriend. He asks viewers to stay tuned to see her girlfriend as he is going to meet him. Then he got dressed in a brown patterned shirt and trousers. He shared, “Aaj mein taiyar hu, taiyar matlab Bigg Boss ghar ke baad ayesa taiyar aaj huwa. (Today I got dressed like this for the first time after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house)” Then he wears his Gucci shades which he got as a gift. After getting dressed, he adds, “Pata hain mein kyun aya hu Punjab? Yaad hai mein Bigg Boss kahi thi mere Punjab wali ke baare mein, mein usse milne aaya hu. (Do you know why I came to Punjab? Remember I talked about my girlfriend from Punjab? I’m here to meet her)” This is followed by a sheepish smile on the YouTuber’s face.

As the blog progresses, he video calls his sister on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. She lives in Thailand and the siblings discuss gifts and plans to meet each other. Further, he shows a video of him returning in the evening driving his own car. Here, he added that viewers need to have patience to see his girlfriend, and fast-forwarding the video won’t help. However, when he meets his friends later, he reveals that he couldn’t get his girlfriend on camera. His friends make fun of him and say, “Pehle humse toh milao. (Make us meet her first)” But, Elvish soon adds that his girlfriend wants to keep their relationship secret and doesn't want to reveal it to the world yet.

