Social media sensations Elvish Yadav and Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, have been in the headlines ever since they became a part of India's top controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. While Elvish lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Anurag was a part of Bigg Boss 17. During Anurag's journey, Elvish showed his support for Anurag several times on social media. After exiting the show, Anurag thanked Elvish on social media for his constant support.

Elvish Yadav meets Anurag Dobhal:

A few hours ago, Elvish Yadav and Anurag Dobhal shared a video on their social media handle. Here, the Bigg Boss 17 fame and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame flaunt their swanky car collection as they created this reel. Elvish is seen sporting an olive green hoodie and beige pants. On the other hand, Anurag is donning a white T-shirt, red jacket, and beige pants. Sharing this video, they captioned, "Bhaichara On Top."

Watch Elvish Yadav and Anurag Dobhal's video here-

About Elvish Yadav's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

YouTube Elvish Yadav entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant. During his tenure, he formed a good bond with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt. He was praised for his amazing comebacks, and within a few days, he carved a space in the hearts of the viewers. However, it was Elvish's forgiveness that won the hearts of the audience.

For the uninformed, Elvish forgave Jiya Shankar for mixing soap water in his glass of water without calling out her for her action. Due to his unfiltered personality, Elvish lifted the trophy of the show whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the winner of the season.

About Anurag Dobhal's journey in Bigg Boss 17:

Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider was a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 since its inception. During his stint, he formed a close bond with Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra. He was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 by the contestants as they thought he was 'undeserving' to be on the show. While taking an exit, Anurag got emotional as he couldn't meet his friend Mannara but also thanked her for her support.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the season whereas Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

