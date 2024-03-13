Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today, creating a buzz among fans and the media. Clad in casual attire, sporting a green hoodie and denims, the popular content creator was seen navigating through a sea of fans and paparazzi as he made his way to the car. The social media influencer who has been marred in a series of controversies made netizens curious over his purpose of sudden visit.

Elvish Yadav spotted at Mumbai airport today

A video capturing the moments of Elvish Yadav's arrival at the Mumbai airport surfaced on social media platforms, quickly going viral. Fans flocked to the celebrity, eager to get a selfie with him. Paparazzi swarmed around him as they called him, "Elvish bhai". Despite the recent controversies surrounding him, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner maintained his composure and engaged positively with those present.

Watch the video here:

While his security tried to keep a few fans away from him, he obliged them with selfies. As the paps called his name, he posed with thumbs up and smiled for the camera. The YouTuber also took a few moments to allow fans to capture the perfect selfie with him even after getting inside the car, showing his dedication to his fan base. His green hoodie also had 'Systum' written on it.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in a series of controversies over the past few days. A few days back, a video of him beating another fellow YouTuber who goes by the name of Maxtern surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the latter also filed an FIR against Yadav. Just a day after the news was reported, the two were seen posing together and they announced that they solved everything amicably.

Another news report yesterday mentioned that a few officials who were involved in the November rave party bust case filed a complaint against Elvish on the grounds of receiving threats from him. While the details of these controversies remain undisclosed, speculations and rumors have kept the public intrigued about the reasons behind the ongoing media storm.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's appearance at the Mumbai airport has added fuel to the already blazing controversies, prompting fans and the media to speculate the purpose of his visit.

