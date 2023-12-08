WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Elvish Yadav enthralled by Temptation Island’s Nikki; wishes to marry a girl like her

Recently, Elvish Yadav entered Temptation Island India as a guest to spice up the dating reality show. Elvish is known for entertaining his fans and the audience with his one-liners. Nikki Bhamidipati who is one of the prettiest girls in the show, was dating Tayne Devilliers, and later she was seen getting romantically involved with Jad Hadid on the show. Jad was earlier a part of Bigg boss OTT 2 and was a co-contestant with Elvish Yadav. The nation’s beloved ‘Elvish Bhaai’ is seen praising Nikki for her enrapturing looks and personality.

Check out Elvish Yadav’s entry into the show,

Bigg boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is a tough nut to crack and the audience had a glimpse of it in Bigg Boss itself when his co-contestant and finalist Manisha Rani used to flirt with him and he never reciprocated towards her feelings, although everything was done out of fun and friendship. However, in JioCinema’s Temptation Island India, Elvish was seen crushing on Nikki.

Fans react to Elvish’s entry in Temptation Island India

Elvish Yadav enjoys a massive fan following which helped him a lot during his Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 triumph, drafting his name in the history as the first wildcard contestant ever to win India’s biggest reality show. However, the youth icon has also faced a lot of backlash from other sections of people who describe Elvish and his fans as ‘cringe’. Nonetheless, the internet sensation is one of the biggest influencers in India. His fans were excited to see him on a reality show once again.

Take a look at the fans’ reactions:

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is among the most well-known social media influencers and YouTubers in India. He used to create comedic videos on his Elvish Yadav YouTube page, the stepping stone in his career. At present, he possesses 10 million YouTube subscribers and 15.7 million Instagram followers. As a wildcard competitor, he competed in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and ultimately emerged victorious. Elvish Yadav also recorded his name in the history of Bigg Boss by becoming the first wild card participant to win the show.

