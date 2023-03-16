WATCH: Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur radiates glow in a multi-coloured dress; Flaunts her bridal mehendi

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is making headlines ever since her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. However, few days back, Dalljeet has announced that she will be tying the knot with her fiancé Nikhil Patel. She received best wishes from all her fans, friends and even from Shalin. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about her wedding preparations and shared how much excited she is for her new phase. Well, now the pre-wedding festivities have begun and the bride-to-be looked beautiful for her Mehendi ceremony.

Dalljiet Kaur exudes radiance at her Mehendi ceremony

In a video, bride-to-be Dalljiet can be seen looking super-excited as the wedding festivities have begun. She flaunted her bridal mehendi which was simply beautiful. Talking about her mehendi look, she opted for a golden embellished multi-coloured dress and kept her hair wide open. She went for minimal makeup and jewellery. Well, we just can’t wait for more glimpses from the functions.

Check out the video here

About Dalljiet Kaur

On the professional front, Dalljiet has been part of this industry since 2004 and has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She also participated in reality shows-Nach Baliye 4 and Bigg Boss 13. Talking about her personal life, the actress is all set to tie knot with her UK based fiance Nikhil Patel in March. The lovebirds met at a friend's party in Dubai.

