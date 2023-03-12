WATCH: Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee looks gorgeous for her Mehendi ceremony; Aly Goni, Jasmin dance with joy

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the telly world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles owing to her glamorous pictures. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Chirag Batliwalla, who is in Merchant Navy. The actress had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. Well, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the bride-to-be looked gorgeous for her Mehendi ceremony.

Krishna Mukherjee looks beautiful for her Mehendi

Bride-to-be Krishna is all set to marry the love of her life Chirag on March 13. Revealing the details, the actress shared that she will have a beach wedding in Goa it will be a mixture of Bengali and Parsi traditions. The wedding festivities began with the Mehendi ceremony where we can see the gorgeous bride having the best time with her friends and family. In the glimpses, we can see Krishna was all decked up in a green embellished lehenga as she was applying mehendi whereas groom Chirag was grooving with joy. However, her friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza and more were dancing their heart out at the function.

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

