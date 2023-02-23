WATCH: Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala show off dance moves at best friend Kirtida Mistry’s sangeet ceremony

Television actors Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra who have shared screen space in the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai are all set to tie the knot on February 23. The couple had their Roka ceremony in May last year in Mumbai. After the wedding in Ribhhu’s hometown Noida, the couple will host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai. They had their sangeet ceremony yesterday. Close friends of Kirtida, actors Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala are attending the wedding and they are actively sharing every ceremony and ritual on their social media.

Amrin and Charu shared videos from sangeet night. Amrin uploaded a video on her Instagram account which shows her dancing with Charu Asopa. Amrin wore a top and sharara set while Charu Asopa sizzled in a red shimmer saree. The duo showed off their steps to Kamli and Mein Khiladi Tu Anadi as the guests cheered them on. The caption for the post reads, “#bestfriendswedding #surpriseperformance Dance toh banta hai.”