WATCH: Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala show off dance moves at best friend Kirtida Mistry’s sangeet ceremony

Actress Kirtida Mistry is all set to tie the knot with actor Ribbhu Mehra. Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala shared a video from the sangeet ceremony.
Television actors Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra who have shared screen space in the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai are all set to tie the knot on February 23. The couple had their Roka ceremony in May last year in Mumbai. After the wedding in Ribhhu’s hometown Noida, the couple will host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai. They had their sangeet ceremony yesterday. Close friends of Kirtida, actors Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala are attending the wedding and they are actively sharing every ceremony and ritual on their social media.
Amrin and Charu shared videos from sangeet night. Amrin uploaded a video on her Instagram account which shows her dancing with Charu Asopa. Amrin wore a top and sharara set while Charu Asopa sizzled in a red shimmer saree. The duo showed off their steps to Kamli and Mein Khiladi Tu Anadi as the guests cheered them on. The caption for the post reads, “#bestfriendswedding #surpriseperformance Dance toh banta hai.”
Actresses Nidhi Uttam and Reyhna Pandit commented on the post. Fans commented on Charu’s energetic performance and busting off flawless moves. “Wow Charu Di what a performance in saree”, reads a comment.
From the videos that the actress and her friends shared, the couple seems to have a blast at their big-fat Punjabi wedding. The bride Kirtida grooved to Aithey Aa, and the couple gave an electrifying performance to Thumkeshwari. The lovely Kirtida wore a pink flared floor-length gown that made her look like a doll and Ribhhu chose a black Indo-western sherwani.
Kirtida is a successful television actress known for her roles in Muskaan, Piya Rangrezz, and Shankar Jaikishan 3, among other shows. Ribbhu was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya. The two got in touch on a social networking site in 2013 and met for the first time in Mumbai, where they had moved to pursue a career in acting. They became best friends before realizing that they were in love with each other and wanted to spend their lives together.
