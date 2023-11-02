WATCH: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate daughter's 2nd birthday; Aunt Sushmita Sen joins in

Television actress Charu Asopa and her former husband, entrepreneur Rajeev Sen, came together to celebrate their daughter Ziana's second birthday in a heartwarming and memorable way. The couple organized a delightful birthday party for their little one, complete with shared love and the presence of special family members, including Sushmita Sen, Ziana's aunt.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa throw Ziana's birthday bash

Charu Asopa and Ziana sported matching pink mini dresses. The twinning duo looked adorable in their coordinated outfits, and their joy was palpable. A video shared by the parents on social media captured the essence of the special day. In the heartwarming video, little Ziana, filled with excitement, laughed and clapped as her father held her in his arms and swayed her as everyone gathered around to sing Happy Birthday to the birthday girl.

Watch the video of Ziana's birthday celebrations here

Rajeev Sen gently swung his daughter, making her burst into giggles, her face radiating pure happiness. The room was complete with birthday decorations with pink balloons of different shades on the wall. Ziana, the star of the day, clapped her hands with enthusiasm and then blew out the birthday candle atop her cake. Mommy Charu helped her to cut the cake and gave her a tiny bite from the cake.

Sushmita Sen at Ziana's birthday party

Adding to the family celebration was the presence of Ziana's aunt and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, who joined in the celebrations to make the day even more special. In the Instagram story that Rajeev uploaded, the aunt can be heard saying in the background, "Zor se phoonk," as Ziana blows the candle.

The video shared on social media quickly garnered love and appreciation from fans and well-wishers, as the heartwarming moments captured in the celebration warmed the hearts of many. Many joined in to wish the little princess on her birthday. A few also appreciated the family for coming together and always being there for Ziana.

Ziana's parents Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are divorced, but they ensure that her childhood is filled with beautiful memories and cherished moments to carry with her throughout her life. They maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for niece Ziana is all about bua’s love and blessings; Charu Asopa is all hearts