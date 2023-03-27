WATCH: Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel get a sweet welcome to their Kenya house

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The couple completed their honeymoon in Bangkok and then in Singapore before flying off to Kenya where they will start the new chapter of their lives. They took to social media to share several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. Many celebrities attended the wedding as Dalljiet and Nikhil looked regal in white.

Dalljiet and Nikhil’s welcome to Kenya

Dalljiet shared a couple of pictures on her official Instagram handle with her hubby Nikhil Patel to reveal that she has moved to Kenya. Along with the pictures, Dalljiet wrote, “Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness… more laughters…. More beautiful memories …Let the magic begin.”

In Nikhil’s latest post, a video shows the couple being welcomed to their Kenya house with a decoration put up by Nikhil’s colleagues. Nikhil uploaded the video with the caption, “When your Watu family breaks into your house to decorate it.” The video shows rose petals on the floors and the bed. Using rose petals, ‘DalNik Take 2’ has been written on the white sheets of the bed. They have also put up a small table on a rug and put a champagne bottle with two glasses surrounded by the petals. It sure is a sweet gesture for the newlyweds. Dalljiet’s son Jaydon, and Nikhil’s elder daughter can also be seen in the video.

Dalljiet’s life in Kenya

For the unversed, Dalljiet in her earlier interview said that she will move to Kenya after her marriage but will continue to work in India. Nikhil is currently based in Kenya for his work, and the couple will later relocate to London where Nikhil is originally from. Dalljiet had already shared that her son, Jaydon will shift to Kenya with her. Shalin Bhanot, her ex-husband never expressed any difference of opinion, and recently, he shared that he can always fly for a few hours to meet his son.

