Bigg Boss 17 had a successful run. The show won many hearts and the contestants continue to make headlines, even after months of the show's conclusion. It is still afresh in the minds of the audiences. The show had a couple, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel participating in the show while Isha's ex Abhishek Kumar was also a part of the show. Kumar has recently shot a video with BFF Munawar Faruqui which has left the viewers in splits. Netizens feel the reel is apparently a dig at Isha and Samarth's break-up, which they recently announced.

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's fun video

In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were seen discussing Isha and Samarth's relationship's future. Abhishek mentioned that the duo would break up within two months of the show's closure while Faruqui claimed that they would last for at least four months after the show.

The duo recorded a video fighting over who won a certain bet. They were seen arguing in the hilarious video, without sharing the context. However, the viewers could read between the lines and guessed that the video was a sly dig at Samarth and Isha's break-up.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui's video here:

Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar's complicated relationship

Isha and Abhishek entered Bigg Boss 17 and stated that they were each others' exes. They leveled plenty of allegations against each other on the premiere night. However, after entering the house, they got on good terms. Host Salman Khan called out their hypocrisy as they claimed earlier that they couldn't hate each other as they were special to each other at some point in their lives.

Isha and Abhishek's growing friendship witnessed a roadblock as the makers introduced Isha's boyfriend Samarth Jurel's entry into the show. While Isha denied the relationship in the beginning, she accepted it later.

Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek's fights

While Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek tried to be cordial with each other, things took an ugly turn when they began bringing up the incidents of their past and tried to pull each other down. Things took an ugly turn with Isha and Samarth's constant provoking to Abhishek making him hit Jurel furiously. He was eliminated from the show, however, he was brought back by contestants' votes.

Isha and Samarth's break up

Speculations about trouble in Isha and Samarth's paradise started to build up when fans noticed that they weren't following each other on Instagram.

Pinkvilla was the first one to confirm their breakup as Samarth exclusively told us that they've broken up. He said, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We've broken up)."

About Bigg Boss 17

The Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 17 were Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui. Munawar lifted the winner's trophy while Abhishek was the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, after Bigg Boss 17, the contestants have gained immense popularity and have been busy with several projects. After featuring in big-budget music videos, Abhishek Kumar is all set for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan also shot for music videos.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain did their first fiction project with a music video while Khanzaadi also shot for some projects.

