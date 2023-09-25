WATCH: Disha Parmar and newborn baby girl get warm welcome at home; Rahul Vaidya says ‘23rd sept 2023 will…’

A new chapter begins for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya as the couple has embarked on the most special yet most challenging journey of parenthood! From the moment a child is born, parents embark on a lifelong adventure, nurturing, guiding, and shaping their child's future. Rahul and Disha will now go through a similar experience as they welcomed a baby girl into their lives on September 20. On September 24, the couple shared a heartwarming video on their social media handle giving a glimpse of their baby girl's welcome.

Rahul and Disha's daughter welcomed a baby girl

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar brought their munchkin home on Rahul's birthday that is September 23 and shared a glimpse of it with their fans, friends and followers. In the clip shared, we can see Rahul and Disha's family decorated the house beautifully and also performed aarti as DishUl's daughter enters their home for the first time. Sharing this adorable video, Rahul wrote, "23rd sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain .. दादा दादी और बुआ ने घर मे आरती करके स्वागत किया.."

On September 20, Rahul Vaidya took to social media to announce the news of the arrival of their baby girl. . Their little one arrived on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a heartwarming Instagram post, he posted an adorable photo of a baby elephant. The caption read, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving to birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby."

For those who haven't seen the post, take a look here!

For the uninformed, it was May 19, when Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. Since revealing their pregnancy news, the Bigg Boss 14 fame and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame have been sharing glimpses of their beautiful journey with their fans on social media. Their posts and updates have been met with an outpouring of love and blessings from their devoted followers.

