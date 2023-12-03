WATCH: Disha Parmar reveals daughter Navya’s ‘new favorite game’; shares glimpse in adorable new video

Disha Parmar, who is currently embracing her motherhood bliss, has shared an unmissable video with her daughter Navya. The new mom shared a glimpse of a game her little one loves to play these days. Disha has been frequently treating her fans with cute glimpses of her little bundle of joy since her birth.

Disha Parmar drops an adorable video with her daughter

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha Parmar posted a snippet featuring her with Navya. The clip shows Disha enjoying her daughter’s kicks on her face. The actress is seen wearing a blue tee with her tresses tied in a ponytail. Alongside the video, she penned, “Her new favorite game is kicking mumma.”

Here’s a look at Disha Parmar’s Instagram story:

A few days ago, Disha Parmar shared her experience with Navya on her first flight. She dropped a frame with her husband Rahul Vaidya and her little girl. Alongside the picture, Disha wrote, "This little one took her first flight and she was such a star (star emoji)." Rahul had an epic reaction to Disha’s Instagram story. He took the credit for Navya’s behavior on her first flight and penned, "Akhir bacchi kiski hai (After all, who’s daughter is she)”.

About Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar is a prominent face of Indian Television. She tasted success with her debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The daily soap aired on Star Plus in 2012 and featured Disha with Nakuul Mehta. The on-screen couple was widely appreciated for their chemistry. They returned to screens together in 2021 with Ektaa Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Besides TV, the diva has been featured in several music videos.

On the personal front, Disha Parmar is married to singer Rahul Vaidya. The celeb duo tied the knot on July 16, 2021. They surprised fans with the announcement of their pregnancy on May 18, 2023. Both of them slayed in matching outfits as they posed holding a black slate with 'Mummy & Daddy' written on it.

Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, Disha and Rahul became parents to a baby girl. They also recently hosted a grand naming ceremony for their daughter.

