Watch: Disha Parmar teaching Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya how to make a heart with hands is too funny to miss

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the power couple of the entertainment industry, never fail to charm their fans. Ever since the arrival of their daughter Navya, the couple's social media has been filled with adorable moments. Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share a hilarious video featuring her and Rahul attempting a heart pose, leaving fans amused.

Disha Parmar shares a humorous video

In the video captioned "Aise Karna hota hai," Disha and Rahul's playful banter steals the show. Fans flooded the comment section, calling it the cutest video on social media. One fan exclaimed, "Rockstar ka Pose bhi mast tha," while another expressed, "Missing this badly. Thank you for making my day."

Not just fans but TV celebrities like Tanya Sharma and Shefali Bagga couldn't resist dropping laughing emojis on the hilarious reel.

About Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s life:

For those catching up, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embraced parenthood joyously on September 20, 2023, welcoming their daughter Navya. In a recent Instagram story, Disha shared a glimpse of her post-pregnancy body transformation, flaunting her radiant glow in gym wear.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story captivated hearts when Rahul proposed to her on national television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The iconic proposal featured Rahul in a white T-shirt bearing the inscription "Disha HBD" on the front and "Marry Me?!" on the back. The romantic gesture culminated with Rahul going down on one knee, capturing the hearts of millions.

Their union, celebrated on July 16, 2021, has been a beacon of love and romance for fans worldwide. Disha's surprise Valentine's Day entry into the Bigg Boss house with a board affirming, "Yes, I will marry you," added another chapter to their enchanting love story.

Disha Parmar’s professional life:

Disha Parmar rose to fame with her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She went on to feature in various shows, including Woh Apna Sa. Disha later reunited with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The duo once again collaborated for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

