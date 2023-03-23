WATCH: Divya Agarwal celebrates Gudi Padwa with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar; Enjoys season's first mango

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a video from the Gudi Padwa celebrations and we are loving it.

Divya Agarwal celebrates Gudi Padwa with fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya shared a video from the Gudi Padwa celebrations with her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar. In the video, the actress can be seen donning a blue colour suit as she was eating with her better half. She was also seen enjoying the season’s first mango. Sharing the video, the actress wrote ‘Gudi padwa for me was only FOOD FOOD FOOD ! And season ka pehla aamras! What a day !’ As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and showered blessings on the couple.

Here’s the video

About Divya Agarwal

Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

