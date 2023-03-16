WATCH: Divya Agarwal requests Anurag Kashyap to give her work; Says 'I am sending an open letter to you'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress posted a video on her social media requesting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to give her work opportunities.

Divya Agarwal sends an open letter to Anurag Kashyap

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya shared a video asking filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to give her work in whatever role he feels will suit her. Sharing the video, the actress wrote ‘This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10 Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway ! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi !’ In the video, Divya can be heard saying ‘I am sending an open letter to you. I have been in the industry for 15 years and have done a lot of work and even now I am getting a lot of work. I am getting work options like jumping off a building, fighting in a scene, doing more reality shows, working in serials, and so on. No offence but I have done a lot of such things enough sir because I really want to do something that my heart approves of. I had seen you at a workshop at Prithvi theatre, and since then I just want to work with you.’

She further said that ‘With the help of my social media, I would like to give an open letter to you. I am not saying give me a web show just like that or you know a movie. Nothing as such just tell me how to go with the audition because I don’t know even though I have been working since 15 years, still the correct people haven’t reached out to me for work. Therefore I am clueless, so just give me auditions in a day and give me 10, 20, 50 I don’t care, I am getting a lot of work but I don’t want it, I want this kind of work, the work that you do. So sir this is an open letter and all the people who follow me please let my letter reach out to Anurag Kashyap. Because that is exactly what I want to do. New year, new me but very blunt and hoping to see you very soon!’

Check out the video here

About Divya Agarwal

Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

