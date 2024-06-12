WATCH: Divyanka Tripathi exudes elegance as she poses in colorful maxi dress with husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi's popularity and fashion choices never fail to make us go wow! On April 11, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya were clicked together in the city as they stepped out to attend an event. For the special event, Divyanka decided to leave everyone speechless with her style and smile.

Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful in a gorgeous dress

Yesterday (June 11) Divyanka Tripathi was clicked with Vivek Dahiya as they attended Roshni Walia's mother Sweety Walia's birthday bash. For this event, the actress opted for an elegant multi-colored maxi dress. Divyanka's plunging neckline floral printed outfit effortlessly elevated her looks and made her look even more stunning. With her gorgeous attire, she chose a sling bag and opted for chic stiletto heels.

Divyanka accessorized her outfit with statement earrings that complemented her look and allowed her dress to shine. Here, she kindly posed for the paparazzi with Vivek Dahiya who also looked dapper. Vivek and Divyanka looked like an ideal couple as they were all smiles while posing.

More about Sweety Walia's birthday bash:

A few minutes back, Divyanka Tripathi gave her fans a sneak peek into Roshni Walia's mother Sweety Walia's birthday bash. Here, we see Shireen Mirza, Hasan Sartaj, Akanksha Puri, Archana Gautam, Krishna Mukherjee, Sweety Walia, Shiv Thakare, and others posing along with Divyanka and Vivek and having a blast at the birthday bash.

Sharing this video, Divyanka captioned, "Good vibes and great friends make a perfect Party cocktail. #HighOnLife #PartyShoesOn #AboutLastNight."

More about Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

Divyanka Tripathi has had a flourishing career in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. From playing Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to essaying the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actress played versatile characters and impressed audiences every time with her performance.

It was her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that made her a household name and garnered her immense fame and success. Not only her reel but her real personality was also loved by the fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Divyanka aced every stunt flawlessly and emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Divyanka has also starred in numerous web shows, music videos, and so on.

